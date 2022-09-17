- Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh vòng 7
|Ngày
|Giờ
|Trận đấu
|Kênh trực tiếp
|17/9
|2h
|Aston Villa vs Southampton
|K+SPORT1
|2h
|Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
|K+SPORT2
|18h30
|Wolverhampton vs Man City
|K+SPORT1
|21h
|Newcastle vs Bournemouth
|K+SPORT1
|23h30
|Tottenham vs Leicester City
|K+SPORT1
|18/9
|18h
|Brentford vs Arsenal
|K+SPORT1
|20h15
|Everton vs West Ham
|K+SPORT1
|Hoãn
|Brighton vs Crystal Palace
|Hoãn
|Chelsea vs Liverpool
|Hoãn
|Man Utd vs Leeds United
