Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh vòng 7

Lịch bóng đáThứ Bảy, 17/09/2022 06:15:00 +07:00
Cập nhật lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh vòng 7, lịch trực tiếp bóng đá Ngoại Hạng Anh mới nhất hôm nay.

  1. Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh vòng 7
NgàyGiờTrận đấuKênh trực tiếp
17/92hAston Villa vs SouthamptonK+SPORT1
 2hNottingham Forest vs FulhamK+SPORT2
 18h30Wolverhampton vs Man CityK+SPORT1
 21hNewcastle vs BournemouthK+SPORT1
 23h30Tottenham vs Leicester CityK+SPORT1
 18/918hBrentford vs ArsenalK+SPORT1
 20h15Everton vs West HamK+SPORT1
  HoãnBrighton vs Crystal Palace 
  HoãnChelsea vs Liverpool 
  HoãnMan Utd vs Leeds United 
