Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh vòng 4
|Ngày
|Giờ
|Trận đấu
|Kênh trực tiếp
|27/8
|18h30
|Southampton vs Man Utd
|K+SPORT1
|21h
|Brentford vs Everton
|K+Live 2
|21h
|Brighton vs Leeds United
|K+Live 1
|21h
|Chelsea vs Leicester
|K+CINE
|21h
|Liverpool vs Bournemouth
|K+LIFE
|21h
|Man City vs Crystal Palace
|K+SPORT1
|23h30
|Arsenal vs Fulham
|K+SPORT1
|28/8
|20h
|Aston Villa vs West Ham
|K+SPORT1
|20h
|Wolverhampton vs Newcastle
|K+LIFE
|22h30
|Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
|K+SPORT1
