Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh vòng 4

Lịch bóng đáThứ Bảy, 27/08/2022 06:30:00 +07:00
(VTC News) -

Cập nhật lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh vòng 4, lịch trực tiếp bóng đá Ngoại Hạng Anh mới nhất hôm nay.

NgàyGiờTrận đấuKênh trực tiếp
27/818h30Southampton vs Man UtdK+SPORT1
 21hBrentford vs EvertonK+Live 2
 21hBrighton vs Leeds UnitedK+Live 1
 21h Chelsea vs LeicesterK+CINE
 21hLiverpool vs BournemouthK+LIFE
 21hMan City vs Crystal PalaceK+SPORT1
 23h30Arsenal vs FulhamK+SPORT1
28/820hAston Villa vs West Ham K+SPORT1
 20hWolverhampton vs NewcastleK+LIFE
 22h30Nottingham Forest vs TottenhamK+SPORT1
Tiểu Cường
