Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh vòng 2

Lịch bóng đáThứ Bảy, 13/08/2022 06:27:00 +07:00
Cập nhật lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh vòng 2, lịch trực tiếp bóng đá Ngoại Hạng Anh mới nhất hôm nay.

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh vòng 2

NgàyGiờTrận đấuKênh trực tiếp
13/818h30Aston Villa vs EvertonK+SPORT1
 21hArsenal vs LeicesterK+SPORT2
 21hBrighton vs NewcastleK+LIFE
 21hMan City vs BournemouthK+SPORT1
 21hSouthampton vs LeedsK+CINE
 21hWolverhampton vs FulhamK+Live 1
 23h30Brentford vs Man UtdK+SPORT1
14/820hNottingham Forest vs West HamK+SPORT1
 22h30Chelsea vs TottenhamK+SPORT1
16/82hLiverpool vs Crystal PalaceK+SPORT1
Minh Anh
