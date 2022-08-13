Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh vòng 2
|Ngày
|Giờ
|Trận đấu
|Kênh trực tiếp
|13/8
|18h30
|Aston Villa vs Everton
|K+SPORT1
|21h
|Arsenal vs Leicester
|K+SPORT2
|21h
|Brighton vs Newcastle
|K+LIFE
|21h
|Man City vs Bournemouth
|K+SPORT1
|21h
|Southampton vs Leeds
|K+CINE
|21h
|Wolverhampton vs Fulham
|K+Live 1
|23h30
|Brentford vs Man Utd
|K+SPORT1
|14/8
|20h
|Nottingham Forest vs West Ham
|K+SPORT1
|22h30
|Chelsea vs Tottenham
|K+SPORT1
|16/8
|2h
|Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
|K+SPORT1
Bình luận
Bạn chưa nhập nội dung bình luận
Họ tên tối thiểu 2 ký tự !