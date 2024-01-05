Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay ngày 6/1 mới nhất

VTC News cập nhật lịch bóng đá mới nhất hôm nay 6/1 và sáng mai 7/1. Độc giả theo dõi lịch thi đấu bóng đá với các trận đấu hấp dẫn nhất của các giải đấu hàng đầu thế giới tại đây.
Tâm điểm của lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay là các trận đấu trong khuôn khổ vòng 3 FA Cup, trong đó Chelsea sẽ tiếp đón Preston North End trên sân nhà.
Lịch thi đấu Serie A hôm nay 6/1
- 21h00 ngày 6/1: Frosinone vs Monza
- 00h00 ngày 7/1: Lecce vs Cagliari
- 02h45 ngày 7/1: Sassuolo vs Fiorentina
Lịch thi đấu Cúp FA hôm nay 6/1
- 19h30 ngày 6/1: Coventry City vs Oxford United
- 19h30 ngày 6/1: Maidstone vs Stevenage
- 19h30 ngày 6/1: AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
- 19h30 ngày 6/1: Millwall vs Leicester
- 19h45 ngày 6/1: Sunderland vs Newcastle
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Stoke City vs Brighton
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Watford vs Chesterfield
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Gillingham vs Sheffield United
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Hull City vs Birmingham City
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Newport County vs Eastleigh
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Norwich City vs Bristol Rovers
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Queens Park vs Bournemouth
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Southampton vs Walsall
- 00h30 ngày 7/1: Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
- 00h30 ngày 7/1: Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City
- 00h30 ngày 7/1: Chelsea vs Preston North End
- 00h30 ngày 7/1: Swansea vs Morecambe
Lịch thi đấu Cúp quốc gia Pháp hôm nay 6/1
- 19h00 ngày 6/1: Fabregues vs Trelissac
- 21h30 ngày 6/1: Brest vs Angers
- 21h30 ngày 6/1: Lille vs Golden Lion de Saint Joseph
- 21h30 ngày 6/1: Lyon la Duchere vs Le Puy
- 21h30 ngày 6/1: Romorantin vs CS Le Moule
- 21h30 ngày 6/1: Olympique Ales vs Paris FC
- 21h30 ngày 6/1: Orleans vs Nimes
- 00h00 ngày 7/1: St. Omer vs Dunkerque
- 00h00 ngày 7/1: Les Herbiers vs Chateauroux
- 00h00 ngày 7/1: Sochaux vs Lorient
- 00h00 ngày 7/1: Amiens vs Montpellier
- 00h00 ngày 7/1: Avoine Chinon vs Strasbourg
- 00h00 ngày 7/1: Entente SSG vs Bordeaux
- 02h45 ngày 7/1: Nice vs Auxerre
Lịch thi đấu giao hữu đội tuyển hôm nay 6/1
- 20h00 ngày 6/1: Iraq vs Hàn Quốc
- 21h00 ngày 6/1: Bahrain vs Australia
- 02h00 ngày 7/1: Mali vs Guinea-Bissau
- 00h00 ngày 7/1: Côte d'Ivoire vs Sierra Leone
- 00h30 ngày 7/1: Tunisia vs Mauritania
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Bồ Đào Nha hôm nay 6/1
- 22h30 ngày 6/1: CF Estrela vs Vizela
- 22h30 ngày 6/1: Farense vs Gil Vicente
- 01h00 ngày 7/1: Arouca vs Benfica
- 03h30 ngày 7/1: SC Braga vs Vitoria de Guimaraes
Lịch thi đấu Cup Nhà Vua Tây Ban Nha hôm nay 6/1
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Lugo vs Atletico
- 23h00 ngày 6/1: Espanyol vs Getafe
- 00h00 ngày 7/1: Elche vs Girona
- 01h00 ngày 7/1: Huesca vs Vallecano
- 02h00 ngày 7/1: Alaves vs Real Betis
- 03h30 ngày 7/1: Arandina CF vs Real Madrid
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Australia hôm nay 6/1
- 13h30 ngày 6/1: Western Sydney Wanderers FC vs Central Coast Mariners
- 15h45 ngày 6/1: Brisbane Roar FC vs Sydney FC
- 17h45 ngày 6/1: Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Wales hôm nay 6/1
- 21h30 ngày 6/1: TNS vs Cardiff Met University
- 21h30 ngày 6/1: Barry Town vs Newtown
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Campuchia hôm nay 6/1
- 18h00 ngày 6/1: Isi Dangkor Senchey FC vs Kirivong Soksen Chey
- 18h00 ngày 6/1: Nagaworld FC vs Boeung Ket
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Cyprus hôm nay 6/1
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: APOEL Nicosia vs Anorthosis
- 00h00 ngày 7/1: AEL Limassol vs Apollon Limassol
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG San Marino hôm nay 6/1
- 21h00 ngày 6/1: Cailungo vs Juvenes/Dogana
- 21h00 ngày 6/1: Domagnano vs La Fiorita
- 21h00 ngày 6/1: S.S. Murata vs San Marino Academy U22
- 21h00 ngày 6/1: Tre Penne Galazzano vs Tre Fiori
- 00h15 ngày 7/1: Faetano vs FC Fiorentino
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Israel hôm nay 6/1
- 20h00 ngày 6/1: Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Maccabi Bnei Reineh
- 23h00 ngày 6/1: Bnei Sakhnin vs Hapoel Petah Tikva
- 00h30 ngày 7/1: Maccabi Netanya vs Hapoel Tel Aviv
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Bồ Đào Nha hôm nay 6/1
- 18h00 ngày 6/1: Nacional vs Tondela
- 21h00 ngày 6/1: Penafiel vs Vilaverdense FC
- 22h00 ngày 6/1: Santa Clara vs Mafra
- 22h30 ngày 6/1: Benfica B vs CF Os Belenenses
- 01h00 ngày 7/1: Academico Viseu vs Uniao de Leiria
