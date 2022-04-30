Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 30/4

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh hôm nay
18h30: Newcastle vs Liverpool
21h: Aston Villa vs Norwich
21h: Southampton vs Crystal Palace
21h: Watford vs Burnley
21hL Wolverhampton vs Brighton
23h30: Leedsvs Man City
Lịch thi đấu Cúp C1 châu Á hôm nay
16h: Johor vs Ulsan Hyundai
16h: Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou
18h: Lion City vs Daegu
18h: Pathum United vs Jeonnam
18h: Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Reds
21h: United City vs Melbourne City
Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga hôm nay
20h30: Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin
20h30: Augsburg vs Koln
20h30: Mainz vs Bayern Munich
20h30: Dortmund vs Bochum
20h30: Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg
23h30: Hoffenheim vs Freiburg
Lịch thi đấu La Liga hôm nay
19h: Alaves vs Villarreal
21h15: Real Madrid vs Espanyol
23h30: Valencia vs Levante
2h (1/5): Athletic Bilbao vs Atletic Madrid
Lịch thi đấu Serie A hôm nay
20h: Cagliari vs Verona
20h: Napoli vs Sassuolo
23h: Sampdoria vs Genoa
1h45 (1/5): Spezia vs Lazio
Bình luận
Bạn chưa nhập nội dung bình luận
Họ tên tối thiểu 2 ký tự !