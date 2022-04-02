  • Zalo

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 2/4

Bóng đá AnhThứ Bảy, 02/04/2022 07:04:47 +07:00
(VTC News) -

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 26/3, lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại Hạng Anh, lịch thi đấu giao hữu quốc tế.

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh hôm nay 2/4

18h30: Liverpool vs Watford

21h: Brighton vs Norwich

21h: Burnley vs Man City

21h: Chelsea vs Brentford

21h: Leeds vs Southampton

21h: Wolves vs Aston Villa

23h30: Man Utd vs Leicester City

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 2/4 - 1

 

Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga hôm nay 2/4

20h30: Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart

20h30: Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha Berlin

20h30: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Greuther Furth

20h30: Freiburg vs Bayern Munich

20h30: Hoffenheim vs Bochum

23h30: Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

Lịch thi đấu La Liga hôm nay 2/4

19h: Getafe vs Mallorca

21h15: Levante vs Villarreal

23h30: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid

2h (3/4): Atletico Madrid vs Alaves

Lịch thi đấu Serie A hôm nay 2/4

20h: Spezia vs Venezia

23h: Lazio vs Sassuolo

1h45 (3/4): Salernitana vs Torino

Lịch thi đấu U19 Quốc gia hôm nay 2/4

14h30: U19 Thanh Hóa vs U19 SLNA

17h: U19 PVF Hưng Yên vs U19 Nutifood

Thêm thông tin
Tiểu Cường
Bình luận

Bạn chưa nhập nội dung bình luận

vtc.vnGửi bình luận

Họ tên tối thiểu 2 ký tự !

Đọc tiếp