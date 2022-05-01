  • Zalo

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/5

Bóng đá AnhChủ Nhật, 01/05/2022 08:34:15 +07:00
(VTC News) -

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay (1/5) được cập nhật liên tục, Lịch thi đấu AFC Champions League, Ngoại hạng Anh, Serie A, La Liga và Ligue 1 mới nhất.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá tối nay và rạng sáng mai

AFC Champions League

01/05 18:00   HAGL – Sydney FC

01/05 21:00   Jeonbuk - Yokohama

Ngoại hạng Anh

01/05 20:00   Everton - Chelsea

01/05 20:00   Tottenham - Leicester

01/05 22:30   West Ham – Arsenal

La Liga

01/05 19:00   Elche - Osasuna

01/05 21:15   Granada - Celta Vigo

01/05 23:30   Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad

02/05 02:00   Barca – Mallorca

Serie A

01/05 17:30   Juventus - Venezia

01/05 20:00   AC Milan - Fiorentina

01/05 20:00   Empoli - Torino

01/05 23:00   Udinese - Inter Milan

02/05 01:45   Roma - Bologna

Ligue 1

01/05 18:00   Troyes - Lille

01/05 20:00   Monaco - Angers

01/05 20:00   Brest - Clermont

01/05 20:00   Lorient - Reims

01/05 20:00   Montpellier - Metz

01/05 22:05   Bordeaux - Nice

02/05 01:45   Marseille – Lyon

Thêm thông tin
Xuân Phú
Bình luận

Bạn chưa nhập nội dung bình luận

vtc.vnGửi bình luận

Họ tên tối thiểu 2 ký tự !

Đọc tiếp