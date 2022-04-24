  • Zalo

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 24/4

Hậu trườngChủ Nhật, 24/04/2022 07:20:50 +07:00
(VTC News) -

Cập nhật lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 24/4, lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Cúp C1 mới nhất.

Ngoại hạng Anh 

20h: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 

20h: Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 

20h: Chelsea vs West Ham 

22h30: Liverpool vs Everton 

Serie A

17h30: Salernitana vs Fiorentina 

20h: Bologna vs Udinese 

20h: Empoli vs Napoli 

23h: Genoa vs Cagliari 

Bundesliga 

20h30: Bochum vs Augsburg 

22h30: Hertha Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart 

Ligue 1

18h: Rennes vs Lorient 

20h: Clermont Foot vs Angers 

20h: Metz vs Brest 

20h: Nantes vs Bordeaux 

20h: Nice vs Troyes 

22h05: Lille vs Strasbourg 

