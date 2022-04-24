Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 24/4

Ngoại hạng Anh
20h: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
20h: Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
20h: Chelsea vs West Ham
22h30: Liverpool vs Everton
Serie A
17h30: Salernitana vs Fiorentina
20h: Bologna vs Udinese
20h: Empoli vs Napoli
23h: Genoa vs Cagliari
Bundesliga
20h30: Bochum vs Augsburg
22h30: Hertha Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart
Ligue 1
18h: Rennes vs Lorient
20h: Clermont Foot vs Angers
20h: Metz vs Brest
20h: Nantes vs Bordeaux
20h: Nice vs Troyes
22h05: Lille vs Strasbourg
