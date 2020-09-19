Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 19/9

|
Ngày giờ
|
Cặp đấu
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2020/21 – VÒNG 2
|
19/09 18:30
|
Everton - West Brom
|
19/09 21:00
|
Leeds United - Fulham
|
19/09 23:30
|
Manchester United - Crystal Palace
|
20/09 02:00
|
Arsenal - West Ham
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2020/21 – VÒNG 2
|
19/09 18:30
|
Nottingham Forest - Cardiff
|
19/09 21:00
|
Blackburn - Wycombe
|
Brentford - Huddersfield
|
Luton Town - Derby
|
Middlesbrough - Bournemouth
|
Norwich - Preston
|
Reading - Barnsley
|
Rotherham United - Millwall
|
Sheffield Wednesday - Watford
|
Swansea - Birmingham
|
HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2020/21 – VÒNG 2
|
19/09 21:00
|
Mirandes - Oviedo
|
19/09 23:15
|
Alcorcon - Tenerife
|
Castellon - Malaga
|
20/09 02:00
|
Rayo Vallecano - Sabadell
|
HẠNG 2 ĐỨC 2020/21 – VÒNG 1
|
19/09 18:00
|
Hannover 96 - Karlsruher
|
Sandhausen - Darmstadt
|
Wurzburger Kickers - Erzgebirge Aue
|
VĐQG BRAZIL 2020/21 – VÒNG 11
|
20/09 05:00
|
Bragantino - Ceara
|
Fortaleza - Internacional
|
20/09 07:00
|
Goianiense - Atletico Mineiro
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2020
|
20/09 02:30
|
Kansas City - FC Dallas
|
20/09 03:30
|
New England - New York City
|
20/09 06:00
|
Atlanta United - Inter Miami
|
New York Red Bulls - Cincinnati
|
20/09 06:30
|
Columbus Crew - Nashville
|
DC United - Toronto
|
Orlando City - Chicago Fire
|
20/09 07:00
|
Houston Dynamo - Minnesota United
|
20/09 08:30
|
Real Salt Lake - Vancouver Whitecaps
|
20/09 09:30
|
LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
|
VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2020/21 – VÒNG 17
|
19/09 12:00
|
Consadole Sapporo - Gamba Osaka
|
19/09 14:00
|
Sagan Tosu - Yokohama Marinos
|
19/09 15:00
|
Nagoya Grampus - Vissel Kobe
|
19/09 16:00
|
Cerezo Osaka - Kashima Antlers
|
19/09 16:30
|
Shonan Bellmare - Shimizu S Pulse
|
19/09 17:00
|
Kashiwa Reysol - Hiroshima Sanfrecce
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2020/21 – VÒNG 2
|
19/09 21:00
|
Villarreal - Eibar
|
19/09 23:30
|
Getafe - Osasuna
|
20/09 02:00
|
Celta Vigo - Valencia
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2020/21 – VÒNG 1
|
19/09 23:00
|
Fiorentina - Torino
|
20/09 01:45
|
Verona - Roma
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2020/21 – VÒNG 1
|
19/09 20:30
|
E. Frankfurt - Bielefeld
|
FC Koln - Hoffenheim
|
Stuttgart - Freiburg
|
Union Berlin - Augsburg
|
Werder Bremen - Hertha Berlin
|
19/09 23:30
|
Borussia Dortmund - M’gladbach
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2020/21 – VÒNG 4
|
19/09 22:00
|
Lens - Bordeaux
|
20/09 02:00
|
Rennes - Monaco
