Thông báo

Gửi bình luận thành công

Mời bạn quay lại bài viết xem bình luận sau ít phút

  • Zalo

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 19/9

Lịch bóng đá Thứ Bảy, 19/09/2020 10:59:24 +07:00

(VTC News) - Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 19/9, lịch thi đấu bóng đá Anh, Bundesliga, bóng đá Việt Nam được cập nhật mới nhất, chính xác nhất.

Ngày giờ

Cặp đấu

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2020/21 – VÒNG 2

19/09 18:30

Everton - West Brom

19/09 21:00

Leeds United - Fulham

19/09 23:30

Manchester United - Crystal Palace

20/09 02:00

Arsenal - West Ham

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2020/21 – VÒNG 2

19/09 18:30

Nottingham Forest - Cardiff

19/09 21:00

Blackburn - Wycombe

Brentford - Huddersfield

Luton Town - Derby

Middlesbrough - Bournemouth

Norwich - Preston

Reading - Barnsley

Rotherham United - Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday - Watford

Swansea - Birmingham

HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2020/21 – VÒNG 2

19/09 21:00

Mirandes - Oviedo

19/09 23:15

Alcorcon - Tenerife

Castellon - Malaga

20/09 02:00

Rayo Vallecano - Sabadell

HẠNG 2 ĐỨC 2020/21 – VÒNG 1

19/09 18:00

Hannover 96 - Karlsruher

Sandhausen - Darmstadt

Wurzburger Kickers - Erzgebirge Aue

VĐQG BRAZIL 2020/21 – VÒNG 11

20/09 05:00

Bragantino - Ceara

Fortaleza - Internacional

20/09 07:00

Goianiense - Atletico Mineiro

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2020

20/09 02:30

Kansas City - FC Dallas

20/09 03:30

New England - New York City

20/09 06:00

Atlanta United - Inter Miami

New York Red Bulls - Cincinnati

20/09 06:30

Columbus Crew - Nashville

DC United - Toronto

Orlando City - Chicago Fire

20/09 07:00

Houston Dynamo - Minnesota United

20/09 08:30

Real Salt Lake - Vancouver Whitecaps

20/09 09:30

LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids

VĐQG NHẬT BẢN 2020/21 – VÒNG 17

19/09 12:00

Consadole Sapporo - Gamba Osaka 

19/09 14:00

Sagan Tosu - Yokohama Marinos

19/09 15:00

Nagoya Grampus - Vissel Kobe

19/09 16:00

Cerezo Osaka - Kashima Antlers

19/09 16:30

Shonan Bellmare - Shimizu S Pulse

19/09 17:00

Kashiwa Reysol - Hiroshima Sanfrecce

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2020/21 – VÒNG 2

19/09 21:00

Villarreal - Eibar

19/09 23:30

Getafe - Osasuna

20/09 02:00

Celta Vigo - Valencia

VĐQG ITALIA 2020/21 – VÒNG 1

19/09 23:00

Fiorentina - Torino

20/09 01:45

Verona - Roma

VĐQG ĐỨC 2020/21 – VÒNG 1

19/09 20:30

E. Frankfurt - Bielefeld

FC Koln - Hoffenheim

Stuttgart - Freiburg

Union Berlin - Augsburg

Werder Bremen - Hertha Berlin

19/09 23:30

Borussia Dortmund - M’gladbach

VĐQG PHÁP 2020/21 – VÒNG 4

19/09 22:00

Lens - Bordeaux

20/09 02:00

Rennes - Monaco

 

N.D
Bình luận

Bạn chưa nhập đủ thông tin

vtc.vn
Gửi bình luận

Cùng chuyên mục

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 17/9

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 17/9

(VTC News) - Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 17/9, lịch thi đấu bóng đá Việt Nam, bóng đá Anh, bóng đá Tây Ban Nha được cập nhật mới nhất, chính xác nhất của các giải đấu.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/9

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/9

(VTC News) - Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/9, lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh, bóng đá Việt Nam, Bundesliga, La Liga được cập nhật mới nhất, chính xác nhất của các giải đấu.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 15/9

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 15/9

(VTC News) - Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 15/9, lịch thi đấu bóng đá Anh, bóng đá Việt Nam, Bundesliga, Ligue I, La Liga được cập nhật mới nhất, chính xác nhất của các giải đấu.

Đọc nhiều

Xem thêm