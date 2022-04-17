Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 17/4

Ngoại hạng Anh
20h15: Newcastle United vs Leicester City
West Ham vs Burnley
FA Cup
22h30: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
LaLiga
19h: Granada vs Levante
21h15: Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol
23h30: Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo
Bundesliga
20h30: Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich
22h30: Hoffenheim vs Greuther Furth
Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Ligue 1
18h: Nice vs Lorient
20h: Metz vs Clermont Foot
Montpellier vs Reims
Nantes vs Angers
Troyes vs Strasbourg
22h05: Lyon vs Bordeaux
Cúp Quốc gia Scotland
20h: Celtic vs Rangers
