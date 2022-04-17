  • Zalo

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 17/4

Chủ Nhật, 17/04/2022
Cập nhật lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 17/4, lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Cúp C1 mới nhất.

Ngoại hạng Anh 

20h15: Newcastle United vs Leicester City

West Ham vs Burnley

FA Cup

22h30: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 

LaLiga 

19h: Granada vs Levante

21h15: Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol

23h30: Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo 

Bundesliga 

20h30: Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich 

22h30: Hoffenheim vs Greuther Furth

Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt 

Ligue 1

18h: Nice vs Lorient 

20h: Metz vs Clermont Foot 

Montpellier vs Reims

Nantes vs Angers 

Troyes vs Strasbourg 

22h05: Lyon vs Bordeaux 

Cúp Quốc gia Scotland

20h: Celtic vs Rangers 

