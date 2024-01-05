Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 6/1 và rạng sáng 7/1

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 6/1 và rạng sáng 7/1 được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.
Lịch thi đấu Serie A
- Ngày 06/01 - 18h30: Inter vs Verona
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: Frosinone vs Monza
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Lecce vs Cagliari
- Ngày 07/01 - 02h45: Sassuolo vs Fiorentina
Lịch thi đấu Cúp FA
- Ngày 06/01 - 19h30: Coventry City vs Oxford United
- Ngày 06/01 - 19h30: Maidstone vs Stevenage
- Ngày 06/01 - 19h30: AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
- Ngày 06/01 - 19h30: Millwall vs Leicester
- Ngày 06/01 - 19h45: Sunderland vs Newcastle
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Stoke City vs Brighton
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Watford vs Chesterfield
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Gillingham vs Sheffield United
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Hull City vs Birmingham City
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Newport County vs Eastleigh
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Norwich City vs Bristol Rovers
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Queens Park vs Bournemouth
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Southampton vs Walsall
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h30: Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h30: Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h30: Chelsea vs Preston North End
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h30: Swansea vs Morecambe
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Bồ Đào Nha
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h30: CF Estrela vs Vizela
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h30: Farense vs Gil Vicente
- Ngày 07/01 - 01h00: Arouca vs Benfica
- Ngày 07/01 - 03h30: SC Braga vs Vitoria de Guimaraes
Lịch thi đấu Cúp Nhà Vua Tây Ban Nha
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Lugo vs Atletico
- Ngày 06/01 - 23h00: Espanyol vs Getafe
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Elche vs Girona
- Ngày 07/01 - 01h00: Huesca vs Vallecano
- Ngày 07/01 - 02h00: Alaves vs Real Betis
- Ngày 07/01 - 03h30: Arandina CF vs Real Madrid
Lịch thi đấu Cúp quốc gia Pháp
- Ngày 06/01 - 19h00: Fabregues vs Trelissac
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Brest vs Angers
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Lille vs Golden Lion de Saint Joseph
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Lyon la Duchere vs Le Puy
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Romorantin vs CS Le Moule
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Olympique Ales vs Paris FC
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Orleans vs Nimes
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: St. Omer vs Dunkerque
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Les Herbiers vs Chateauroux
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Sochaux vs Lorient
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Amiens vs Montpellier
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Avoine Chinon vs Strasbourg
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Entente SSG vs Bordeaux
- Ngày 07/01 - 02h45: Nice vs Auxerre
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Algeria
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: MC El Bayadh vs CR Belouizdad
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: JS Saoura vs USM Khenchela
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: MC Alger vs JS Kabylie
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Australia
- Ngày 06/01 - 13h30: Western Sydney Wanderers FC vs Central Coast Mariners
- Ngày 06/01 - 15h45: Brisbane Roar FC vs Sydney FC
- Ngày 06/01 - 17h45: Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Wales
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Barry Town vs Newtown
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: TNS vs Cardiff Met University
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Campuchia
- Ngày 06/01 - 18h00: Isi Dangkor Senchey FC vs Kirivong Soksen Chey
- Ngày 06/01 - 18h00: Nagaworld FC vs Boeung Ket
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Cyprus
- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: APOEL Nicosia vs Anorthosis
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: AEL Limassol vs Apollon Limassol
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG San Marino
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: Cailungo vs Juvenes/Dogana
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: Domagnano vs La Fiorita
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: S.S. Murata vs San Marino Academy U22
- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: Tre Penne Galazzano vs Tre Fiori
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h15: Faetano vs FC Fiorentino
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Israel
- Ngày 06/01 - 20h00: Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Maccabi Bnei Reineh
- Ngày 06/01 - 23h00: Bnei Sakhnin vs Hapoel Petah Tikva
- Ngày 07/01 - 00h30: Maccabi Netanya vs Hapoel Tel Aviv
