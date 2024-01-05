Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 6/1 và rạng sáng 7/1

(VTC News) - Cập nhật lịch thể thao hôm nay 6/1 và rạng sáng 7/1 của các giải đấu Serie A, Cúp FA, VĐQG Bồ Đào Nha, Cúp Nhà Vua Tây Ban Nha, VĐQG Algeria,...

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 6/1 và rạng sáng 7/1 được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.

Lịch thi đấu Serie A

- Ngày 06/01 - 18h30: Inter vs Verona

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: Frosinone vs Monza

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Lecce vs Cagliari 

- Ngày 07/01 - 02h45: Sassuolo vs Fiorentina

Inter chạm trán Verona tại Serie A

Lịch thi đấu Cúp FA

- Ngày 06/01 - 19h30: Coventry City vs Oxford United

- Ngày 06/01 - 19h30: Maidstone vs Stevenage

- Ngày 06/01 - 19h30: AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

- Ngày 06/01 - 19h30: Millwall vs Leicester

- Ngày 06/01 - 19h45: Sunderland vs Newcastle

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Stoke City vs Brighton

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Watford vs Chesterfield

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Gillingham vs Sheffield United

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Hull City vs Birmingham City

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Newport County vs Eastleigh

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Norwich City vs Bristol Rovers

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Queens Park vs Bournemouth

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Southampton vs Walsall

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h30: Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h30: Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City 

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h30: Chelsea vs Preston North End 

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h30: Swansea vs Morecambe

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Bồ Đào Nha

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h30: CF Estrela vs Vizela

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h30: Farense vs Gil Vicente

- Ngày 07/01 - 01h00: Arouca vs Benfica 

- Ngày 07/01 - 03h30: SC Braga vs Vitoria de Guimaraes

Lịch thi đấu Cúp Nhà Vua Tây Ban Nha

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: Lugo vs Atletico

- Ngày 06/01 - 23h00: Espanyol vs Getafe

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Elche vs Girona 

- Ngày 07/01 - 01h00: Huesca vs Vallecano 

- Ngày 07/01 - 02h00: Alaves vs Real Betis 

- Ngày 07/01 - 03h30: Arandina CF vs Real Madrid

Lịch thi đấu Cúp quốc gia Pháp 

- Ngày 06/01 - 19h00: Fabregues vs Trelissac 

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Brest vs Angers 

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Lille vs Golden Lion de Saint Joseph 

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Lyon la Duchere vs Le Puy 

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Romorantin vs CS Le Moule 

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Olympique Ales vs Paris FC 

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Orleans vs Nimes 

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: St. Omer vs Dunkerque 

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Les Herbiers vs Chateauroux 

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Sochaux vs Lorient 

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Amiens vs Montpellier 

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Avoine Chinon vs Strasbourg 

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: Entente SSG vs Bordeaux 

- Ngày 07/01 - 02h45: Nice vs Auxerre

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Algeria

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: MC El Bayadh vs CR Belouizdad

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: JS Saoura vs USM Khenchela

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: MC Alger vs JS Kabylie

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Australia

- Ngày 06/01 - 13h30: Western Sydney Wanderers FC vs Central Coast Mariners

- Ngày 06/01 - 15h45: Brisbane Roar FC vs Sydney FC

- Ngày 06/01 - 17h45: Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Wales

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: Barry Town vs Newtown

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h30: TNS vs Cardiff Met University

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Campuchia

- Ngày 06/01 - 18h00: Isi Dangkor Senchey FC vs Kirivong Soksen Chey

- Ngày 06/01 - 18h00: Nagaworld FC vs Boeung Ket

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Cyprus

- Ngày 06/01 - 22h00: APOEL Nicosia vs Anorthosis

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h00: AEL Limassol vs Apollon Limassol

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG San Marino

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: Cailungo vs Juvenes/Dogana 

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: Domagnano vs La Fiorita 

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: S.S. Murata vs San Marino Academy U22 

- Ngày 06/01 - 21h00: Tre Penne Galazzano vs Tre Fiori

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h15: Faetano vs FC Fiorentino

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Israel

- Ngày 06/01 - 20h00: Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Maccabi Bnei Reineh

- Ngày 06/01 - 23h00: Bnei Sakhnin vs Hapoel Petah Tikva

- Ngày 07/01 - 00h30: Maccabi Netanya vs Hapoel Tel Aviv

