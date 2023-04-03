Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 4/4 và rạng sáng 5/4

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 4/4 và rạng sáng 5/4 được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.
Lịch thi đấu Premier League
- 01h45 ngày 05/04: Bournemouth vs Brighton
- 01h45 ngày 05/04: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest
- 01h45 ngày 05/04: Leicester vs Aston Villa
- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Lịch thi đấu Coppa Italia
- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Juventus vs Inter
Lịch thi đấu Concacaf Champions League
- 07h00 ngày 05/04: Philadelphia Union vs Atlas
- 09h00 ngày 05/04: Leon vs Violette AC
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Nam Phi
- 00h30 ngày 05/04: Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Cape Town City FC
Lịch thi đấu Copa Libertadores
- 05h00 ngày 05/04: Alianza Lima vs Athletico Paranaense
- 05h00 ngày 05/04: Argentinos Juniors vs Independiente del Valle
- 05h00 ngày 05/04: The Strongest vs River Plate
- 07h00 ngày 05/04: Independiente Medellin vs Internacional
- 09h00 ngày 05/04: Metropolitanos FC vs Nacional
Lịch thi đấu Copa Sudamericana
- 05h00 ngày 05/04: Goias vs Santa Fe
- 05h00 ngày 05/04: Audax Italiano vs Newell's Old Boys
- 07h00 ngày 05/04: Universidad Cesar Vallejo vs LDU de Quito
- 07h00 ngày 05/04: Estudiantes Merida vs San Lorenzo de Almagro
- 07h30 ngày 05/04: Blooming vs Santos FC
- 09h00 ngày 05/04: Millonarios vs Defensa y Justicia
Lịch thi đấu DFB Cup
- 23h00 ngày 04/04: E.Frankfurt vs Union Berlin
- 01h45 ngày 05/04: TK - Munich vs Freiburg
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ
- 23h30 ngày 04/04: Ankaragucu vs Trabzonspor
- 00h30 ngày 05/04: Ankaragucu vs Trabzonspor
Lịch thi đấu Giao hữu
- 18h00 ngày 04/04: Levski Sofia vs Vitosha Bistritsa
Lịch thi đấu Cúp NV Tây Ban Nha
- 02h00 ngày 05/04: A.Bilbao vs Osasuna
Lịch thi đấu Malaysia Super League
- 21h00 ngày 04/04: Terengganu vs Kelantan
- 21h00 ngày 04/04: Perak vs Johor Darul Ta'zim FC
- 21h00 ngày 04/04: Selangor vs Negeri Sembilan
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Indonesia
- 20h30 ngày 04/04: Persib Bandung vs Persis Solo
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Bulgaria
- 21h00 ngày 04/04: Ludogorets vs Spartak Varna
- 00h00 ngày 05/04: PFC CSKA-Sofia vs Cherno More Varna
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Armenia
- 19h00 ngày 04/04: West Armenia vs Ararat Armenia II
- 19h00 ngày 04/04: Shirak II vs FC Alashkert II
- 19h00 ngày 04/04: Ararat Yerevan II vs FC Mika
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Séc
- 21h30 ngày 04/04: FK Varnsdorf vs Dukla Praha
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Serbia
- 23h00 ngày 04/04: Napredak vs Mladost Lucani
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Hà Lan
- 01h00 ngày 05/04: Spakenburg vs PSV
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 3 Argentina
- 07h10 ngày 05/04: Argentino de Merlo vs CA Talleres Remedios de Escalada
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Mexico
- 06h05 ngày 05/04: Tlaxcala F.C. vs Atletico La Paz
- 08h05 ngày 05/04: Venados FC vs Leones Negros
- 10h05 ngày 05/04: Raya2 Expansion vs Alacranes de Durango
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Saudi Arabia
- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Al Feiha vs Al Hilal
- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Al Adalh vs Al Nassr FC
- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Al Ittihad vs Damac FC
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Saudi Arabia
- 01h30 ngày 05/04: Al Shoalah vs Ohud Medina
- 01h50 ngày 05/04: Al Arabi vs Al Akhdoud
- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Jeddah vs AL Khlood
- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Al Jabalain vs Al Ahli
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Bolivia
- 06h00 ngày 05/04: Jorge Wilstermann vs Nacional Potosi
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Thụy Sỹ
- 01h15 ngày 05/04: Basel vs Young Boys
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Thụy Điển
- 00h00 ngày 05/04: Helsingborg vs Oesters IF
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Ba Lan
- 01h30 ngày 05/04: KKS 1925 Kalisz vs Legia Warszawa
