Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 4/4 và rạng sáng 5/4

(VTC News) - Cập nhật lịch thể thao hôm nay 4/4 và rạng sáng 5/4 của các giải đấu Premier League, Coppa Italia, Concacaf Champions League, DFB Cup,...

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 4/4 và rạng sáng 5/4 được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.

Lịch thi đấu Premier League

- 01h45 ngày 05/04: Bournemouth vs Brighton

- 01h45 ngày 05/04: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest

- 01h45 ngày 05/04: Leicester vs Aston Villa

- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 4/4 và rạng sáng 5/4 - 1

Chelsea chạm trán Liverpool tại Premier League

Lịch thi đấu Coppa Italia 

- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Juventus vs Inter

Lịch thi đấu Concacaf Champions League 

- 07h00 ngày 05/04: Philadelphia Union vs Atlas 

- 09h00 ngày 05/04: Leon vs Violette AC 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Nam Phi 

- 00h30 ngày 05/04: Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Cape Town City FC 

Lịch thi đấu Copa Libertadores

- 05h00 ngày 05/04: Alianza Lima vs Athletico Paranaense

- 05h00 ngày 05/04: Argentinos Juniors vs Independiente del Valle

- 05h00 ngày 05/04: The Strongest vs River Plate

- 07h00 ngày 05/04: Independiente Medellin vs Internacional

- 09h00 ngày 05/04: Metropolitanos FC vs Nacional

Lịch thi đấu Copa Sudamericana

- 05h00 ngày 05/04: Goias vs Santa Fe

- 05h00 ngày 05/04: Audax Italiano vs Newell's Old Boys

- 07h00 ngày 05/04: Universidad Cesar Vallejo vs LDU de Quito

- 07h00 ngày 05/04: Estudiantes Merida vs San Lorenzo de Almagro

- 07h30 ngày 05/04: Blooming vs Santos FC

- 09h00 ngày 05/04: Millonarios vs Defensa y Justicia

Lịch thi đấu DFB Cup 

- 23h00 ngày 04/04: E.Frankfurt vs Union Berlin 

- 01h45 ngày 05/04: TK - Munich vs Freiburg 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ 

- 23h30 ngày 04/04: Ankaragucu vs Trabzonspor

Lịch thi đấu Giao hữu

- 18h00 ngày 04/04: Levski Sofia vs Vitosha Bistritsa

Lịch thi đấu Cúp NV Tây Ban Nha 

- 02h00 ngày 05/04: A.Bilbao vs Osasuna 

Lịch thi đấu Malaysia Super League 

- 21h00 ngày 04/04: Terengganu vs Kelantan 

- 21h00 ngày 04/04: Perak vs Johor Darul Ta'zim FC 

- 21h00 ngày 04/04: Selangor vs Negeri Sembilan 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Indonesia 

- 20h30 ngày 04/04: Persib Bandung vs Persis Solo 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Bulgaria 

- 21h00 ngày 04/04: Ludogorets vs Spartak Varna 

- 00h00 ngày 05/04: PFC CSKA-Sofia vs Cherno More Varna

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Armenia 

- 19h00 ngày 04/04: West Armenia vs Ararat Armenia II 

- 19h00 ngày 04/04: Shirak II vs FC Alashkert II 

- 19h00 ngày 04/04: Ararat Yerevan II vs FC Mika 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Séc

- 21h30 ngày 04/04: FK Varnsdorf vs Dukla Praha 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Serbia 

- 23h00 ngày 04/04: Napredak vs Mladost Lucani 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Hà Lan 

- 01h00 ngày  05/04: Spakenburg vs PSV 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 3 Argentina 

- 07h10 ngày  05/04: Argentino de Merlo vs CA Talleres Remedios de Escalada 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Mexico 

- 06h05 ngày 05/04: Tlaxcala F.C. vs Atletico La Paz 

- 08h05 ngày 05/04: Venados FC vs Leones Negros 

- 10h05 ngày 05/04: Raya2 Expansion vs Alacranes de Durango 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Saudi Arabia 

- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Al Feiha vs Al Hilal 

- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Al Adalh vs Al Nassr FC 

- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Al Ittihad vs Damac FC 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Saudi Arabia 

- 01h30 ngày 05/04: Al Shoalah vs Ohud Medina 

- 01h50 ngày 05/04: Al Arabi vs Al Akhdoud 

- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Jeddah vs AL Khlood 

- 02h00 ngày 05/04: Al Jabalain vs Al Ahli 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Bolivia 

- 06h00 ngày 05/04: Jorge Wilstermann vs Nacional Potosi 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Thụy Sỹ 

- 01h15 ngày 05/04: Basel vs Young Boys 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Thụy Điển 

- 00h00 ngày 05/04: Helsingborg vs Oesters IF 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Ba Lan 

- 01h30 ngày 05/04: KKS 1925 Kalisz vs Legia Warszawa

Văn Hải

