Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 25/7 và rạng sáng 26/7

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 25/7 và rạng sáng 26/7 được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.
Lịch thi đấu Champions League
- 23h00 ngày 25/07: Zalgiris Vilnius vs Galatasaray
- 23h00 ngày 25/07: HJK Helsinki vs Molde
- 01h00 ngày 26/07: Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana
- 01h00 ngày 26/07: SC Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos
- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Servette vs Genk
- 02h00 ngày 26/07: Zrinjski Mostar vs Slovan Bratislava
- 02h15 ngày 26/07: Breidablik vs FC Copenhagen
Lịch thi đấu World Cup Nữ
- 12h30 ngày 25/07: New Zealand Women vs Nữ Philippines
- 15h00 ngày 25/07: Switzerland Women vs Norway Women
Lịch thi đấu Europa Conference League
- 22h00 ngày 25/07: Atletic Escaldes vs Partizani
- 01h00 ngày 26/07: TNS vs Swift Hesperange
- 01h00 ngày 26/07: Hamrun Spartans vs Dinamo Tbilisi
- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Ballkani vs Larne
- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Tre Penne Galazzano vs Valmiera FC
Lịch thi đấu Giao hữu
- 16h00 ngày 25/07: Sporting vs Portimonense
- 17h20 ngày 25/07: Paris Saint-Germain vs Al Nassr FC
- 19h00 ngày 25/07: Reading vs Queens Park
- 19h00 ngày 25/07: Bowers & Pitsea vs Chatham Town
- 19h00 ngày 25/07: Raynes Park Vale vs Cobham
- 19h00 ngày 25/07: Bristol City vs Exeter City
- 20h00 ngày 25/07: NAC Breda vs OFI Crete
- 20h00 ngày 25/07: Sochaux vs Metz
- 23h00 ngày 25/07: RB Leipzig vs Udinese
- 00h00 ngày 26/07: Toulouse vs Norwich City
- 00h00 ngày 26/07: Heracles vs FC Emmen
- 01h00 ngày 26/07: Fleetwood Town vs Preston North End
- 01h00 ngày 26/07: Swansea vs Bristol Rovers
- 01h00 ngày 26/07: St. Gallen vs Valencia
- 01h00 ngày 26/07: FC Porto vs Wolves
- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Plymouth Argyle vs Salford City
- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Gateshead FC vs Harrogate
- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Weston Super Mare vs Exeter City
- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Alfreton Town vs Notts County
- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Ipswich Town vs Luton Town
- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Bolton Wanderers vs Everton
- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Cheltenham Town vs Bristol City
- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Barrow vs Oldham Athletic
- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Burton Albion vs Stoke City
- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Southampton vs Bournemouth
- 02h30 ngày 26/07: Sociedad vs Sporting
- 03h30 ngày 26/07: Benfica vs Burnley
- 09h30 ngày 26/07: Man United vs Wrexham
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Trung Quốc
- 17h00 ngày 25/07: Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Shanghai Port
- 17h30 ngày 25/07: Dalian Pro vs Henan Songshan Longmen
- 18h35 ngày 25/07: Chongqing Tonglianglong FC vs Nantong Haimen Codion
- 18h35 ngày 25/07: Qingdao Hainiu vs Changchun Yatai
- 19h00 ngày 25/07: Shanghai Shenhua vs Zhejiang Professional
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Estonia
- 23h00 ngày 25/07: FC Maardu Aliens vs FC Tallinn
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Argentina
- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Barracas Central vs Arsenal Sarandi
- 04h00 ngày 26/07: Colon vs Tigre
- 06h30 ngày 26/07: Instituto Cordoba vs Lanus
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Brazil
- 07h30 ngày 26/07: Corinthians vs Sao Paulo
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Argentina
- 01h30 ngày 26/07: All Boys vs Estudiantes de la Plata
- 04h00 ngày 26/07: Patronato de Parana vs Argentinos Juniors
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Chile
- 05h00 ngày 26/07: Atletico Nublense vs Colo Colo
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Costa Rica
- 09h00 ngày 26/07: AD Municipal Liberia vs Club Sport Herediano
- 09h15 ngày 26/07: Municipal Perez Zeledon vs Puntarenas FC
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Colombia
- 07h00 ngày 26/07: La Equidad vs Aguilas Doradas Rionegro
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Thụy Sĩ
- 01h30 ngày 26/07: FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy vs Lugano
Bổ ích
Xúc động
Sáng tạo
Độc đáo
Phẫn nộ
Bình luận