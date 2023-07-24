Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 25/7 và rạng sáng 26/7

Cần biếtThứ Hai, 24/07/2023 18:37:24 +07:00

Cập nhật lịch thể thao hôm nay 25/7 và rạng sáng 26/7 của các giải đấu Champions League, World Cup Nữ, Europa Conference League, Giao hữu.

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 25/7 và rạng sáng 26/7 được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.

Lịch thi đấu Champions League

- 23h00 ngày 25/07: Zalgiris Vilnius vs Galatasaray

- 23h00 ngày 25/07: HJK Helsinki vs Molde

- 01h00 ngày 26/07: Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana

- 01h00 ngày 26/07: SC Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos

- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Servette vs Genk

- 02h00 ngày 26/07: Zrinjski Mostar vs Slovan Bratislava

- 02h15 ngày 26/07: Breidablik vs FC Copenhagen

Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 25/7 và rạng sáng 26/7 - 1

Zalgiris Vilnius chạm chán Galatasaray tại Champions League

Lịch thi đấu World Cup Nữ

- 12h30 ngày 25/07: New Zealand Women vs Nữ Philippines

- 15h00 ngày 25/07: Switzerland Women vs Norway Women

Lịch thi đấu Europa Conference League

- 22h00 ngày 25/07: Atletic Escaldes vs Partizani

- 01h00 ngày 26/07: TNS vs Swift Hesperange

- 01h00 ngày 26/07: Hamrun Spartans vs Dinamo Tbilisi

- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Ballkani vs Larne

- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Tre Penne Galazzano vs Valmiera FC

Lịch thi đấu Giao hữu

- 16h00 ngày 25/07: Sporting vs Portimonense

- 17h20 ngày 25/07: Paris Saint-Germain vs Al Nassr FC

- 19h00 ngày 25/07: Reading vs Queens Park

- 19h00 ngày 25/07: Bowers & Pitsea vs Chatham Town

- 19h00 ngày 25/07: Raynes Park Vale vs Cobham

- 19h00 ngày 25/07: Bristol City vs Exeter City

- 20h00 ngày 25/07: NAC Breda vs OFI Crete

- 20h00 ngày 25/07: Sochaux vs Metz

- 23h00 ngày 25/07: RB Leipzig vs Udinese

- 00h00 ngày 26/07: Toulouse vs Norwich City

- 00h00 ngày 26/07: Heracles vs FC Emmen

- 01h00 ngày 26/07: Fleetwood Town vs Preston North End

- 01h00 ngày 26/07: Swansea vs Bristol Rovers

- 01h00 ngày 26/07: St. Gallen vs Valencia

- 01h00 ngày 26/07: FC Porto vs Wolves

- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Plymouth Argyle vs Salford City

- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Gateshead FC vs Harrogate

- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Weston Super Mare vs Exeter City

- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Alfreton Town vs Notts County

- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Ipswich Town vs Luton Town

- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Bolton Wanderers vs Everton

- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Cheltenham Town vs Bristol City

- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Barrow vs Oldham Athletic

- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Burton Albion vs Stoke City

- 01h45 ngày 26/07: Southampton vs Bournemouth

- 02h30 ngày 26/07: Sociedad vs Sporting

- 03h30 ngày 26/07: Benfica vs Burnley

- 09h30 ngày 26/07: Man United vs Wrexham

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Trung Quốc

- 17h00 ngày 25/07: Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs Shanghai Port

- 17h30 ngày 25/07: Dalian Pro vs Henan Songshan Longmen

- 18h35 ngày 25/07: Chongqing Tonglianglong FC vs Nantong Haimen Codion

- 18h35 ngày 25/07: Qingdao Hainiu vs Changchun Yatai

- 19h00 ngày 25/07: Shanghai Shenhua vs Zhejiang Professional

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Estonia

- 23h00 ngày 25/07: FC Maardu Aliens vs FC Tallinn

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Argentina

- 01h30 ngày 26/07: Barracas Central vs Arsenal Sarandi

- 04h00 ngày 26/07: Colon vs Tigre

- 06h30 ngày 26/07: Instituto Cordoba vs Lanus

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Brazil

- 07h30 ngày 26/07: Corinthians vs Sao Paulo

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Argentina

- 01h30 ngày 26/07: All Boys vs Estudiantes de la Plata

- 04h00 ngày 26/07: Patronato de Parana vs Argentinos Juniors

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Chile

- 05h00 ngày 26/07: Atletico Nublense vs Colo Colo

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Costa Rica

- 09h00 ngày 26/07: AD Municipal Liberia vs Club Sport Herediano

- 09h15 ngày 26/07: Municipal Perez Zeledon vs Puntarenas FC

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Colombia

- 07h00 ngày 26/07: La Equidad vs Aguilas Doradas Rionegro

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Thụy Sĩ

- 01h30 ngày 26/07: FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy vs Lugano

Văn Hải

Bổ ích
Xúc động
Sáng tạo
Độc đáo
Phẫn nộ
Bình luận
vtc.vn