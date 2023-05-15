Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 16/5 và rạng sáng 17/5

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 16/5 và rạng sáng 17/5 được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.
Lịch thi đấu Bóng đá Nam SEA Games
- 16h00 ngày 16/05: U22 Việt Nam vs U22 Myanmar
- 20h30 ngày 16/05: U22 Indonesia vs U22 Thái Lan
Lịch thi đấu Champions League
- 02h00 ngày 17/05: Inter vs AC Milan
Lịch thi đấu Hạng nhất Anh
- 02h00 ngày 17/05: Luton Town vs Sunderland
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ
- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Sivasspor vs Kasimpasa
- 00h00 ngày 17/05: Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor
- 00h00 ngày 17/05: Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Ai Cập
- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Smouha SC vs Future FC
- 01h30 ngày 17/05: El Geish vs Pharco FC
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Na Uy
- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Tromsoe vs Bodo/Glimt
- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Vaalerenga vs Hamarkameratene
- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Viking vs Odds Ballklubb
- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Molde vs Aalesund
- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Brann vs Stabaek
- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Lillestroem vs Sarpsborg 08
- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Rosenborg vs FK Haugesund
- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Stroemsgodset vs Sandefjord
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Bulgaria
- 22h00 ngày 16/05: Botev Plovdiv II vs Ludogorets Razgrad II
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Armenia
- 19h00 ngày 16/05: FC Alashkert vs BKMA
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ
- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Altinordu vs Erzurum BB
- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Boluspor vs Eyupspor
- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Genclerbirligi vs Sakaryaspor
- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Goztepe vs Rizespor
- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Pendikspor vs Bandirmaspor
- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Samsunspor vs Belediyesi Bodrumspor
- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Tuzlaspor vs Manisa FK
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Paraguay
- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Recoleta vs 24 de Setiembre
- 01h30 ngày 17/05: Club Sportivo Carapegua vs Rubio Nu
- 01h30 ngày 17/05: Independiente CG vs Fernando de la Mora
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Nam Phi
- 00h30 ngày 17/05: Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Maritzburg United
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Brazil
- 07h00 ngày 17/05: Fluminense vs Flamengo
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Argentina
- 06h00 ngày 17/5: Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Atletico Tucuman
Lịch thi đấu Giao hữu
- 07h30 ngày 17/05: Chile vs Dominican Republic
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Chile
- 02h30 ngày 17/05: Antofagasta vs Santiago Wanderers
- 02h30 ngày 17/05: Barnechea vs Deportes Recoleta
- 05h00 ngày 17/05: San Luis vs Deportes Santa Cruz
- 07h30 ngày 17/05: Deportes Iquique vs La Serena
- 07h30 ngày 17/05: Union San Felipe vs Cobreloa
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Saudi Arabia
- 01h30 ngày 17/05: Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
- 01h30 ngày 17/05: Al Taee vs Al Nassr FC
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Peru
- 03h30 ngày 17/05: Academia Cantolao vs Sport Boys
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Paraguay
- 05h00 ngày 17/05: Guairena vs Libertad
- 07h30 ngày 17/05: Olimpia vs Club General Caballero JLM
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Thụy Điển
- 00h00 ngày 17/05: Orebro SK vs Oergryte
