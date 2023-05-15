Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 16/5 và rạng sáng 17/5

Cần biếtThứ Hai, 15/05/2023 19:30:10 +07:00

Cập nhật lịch thể thao hôm nay 16/5 và rạng sáng 17/5 của các giải đấu Bóng đá Nam SEA Games, Champions League, Hạng nhất Anh, VĐQG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ.

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 16/5 và rạng sáng 17/5 được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.

Lịch thi đấu Bóng đá Nam SEA Games

- 16h00 ngày 16/05: U22 Việt Nam vs U22 Myanmar

- 20h30 ngày 16/05: U22 Indonesia vs U22 Thái Lan

Lịch thi đấu Champions League

- 02h00 ngày 17/05: Inter vs AC Milan

Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 16/5 và rạng sáng 17/5 - 1

Inter chạm trán AC Milan tại Champions League

Lịch thi đấu Hạng nhất Anh 

- 02h00 ngày 17/05: Luton Town vs Sunderland 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ 

- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Sivasspor vs Kasimpasa 

- 00h00 ngày 17/05: Alanyaspor vs Konyaspor 

- 00h00 ngày 17/05: Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Ai Cập 

- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Smouha SC vs Future FC 

- 01h30 ngày 17/05: El Geish vs Pharco FC 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Na Uy 

- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Tromsoe vs Bodo/Glimt 

- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Vaalerenga vs Hamarkameratene 

- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Viking vs Odds Ballklubb 

- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Molde vs Aalesund 

- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Brann vs Stabaek 

- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Lillestroem vs Sarpsborg 08 

- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Rosenborg vs FK Haugesund 

- 23h00 ngày 16/05: Stroemsgodset vs Sandefjord 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Bulgaria 

- 22h00 ngày 16/05: Botev Plovdiv II vs Ludogorets Razgrad II

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Armenia 

- 19h00 ngày 16/05: FC Alashkert vs BKMA 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ 

- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Altinordu vs Erzurum BB 

- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Boluspor vs Eyupspor 

- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Genclerbirligi vs Sakaryaspor 

- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Goztepe vs Rizespor 

- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Pendikspor vs Bandirmaspor 

- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Samsunspor vs Belediyesi Bodrumspor 

- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Tuzlaspor vs Manisa FK 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Paraguay 

- 21h00 ngày 16/05: Recoleta vs 24 de Setiembre 

- 01h30 ngày 17/05: Club Sportivo Carapegua vs Rubio Nu 

- 01h30 ngày 17/05: Independiente CG vs Fernando de la Mora 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Nam Phi 

- 00h30 ngày 17/05: Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Maritzburg United 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Brazil 

- 07h00 ngày 17/05: Fluminense vs Flamengo 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Argentina 

- 06h00 ngày 17/5: Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto vs Atletico Tucuman 

Lịch thi đấu Giao hữu 

- 07h30 ngày 17/05: Chile vs Dominican Republic 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Chile 

- 02h30 ngày 17/05: Antofagasta vs Santiago Wanderers 

- 02h30 ngày 17/05: Barnechea vs Deportes Recoleta 

- 05h00 ngày 17/05: San Luis vs Deportes Santa Cruz 

- 07h30 ngày 17/05: Deportes Iquique vs La Serena 

- 07h30 ngày 17/05: Union San Felipe vs Cobreloa 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Saudi Arabia 

- 01h30 ngày 17/05: Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad 

- 01h30 ngày 17/05: Al Taee vs Al Nassr FC 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Peru

- 03h30 ngày 17/05: Academia Cantolao vs Sport Boys

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Paraguay 

- 05h00 ngày 17/05: Guairena vs Libertad 

- 07h30 ngày 17/05: Olimpia vs Club General Caballero JLM 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Thụy Điển 

- 00h00 ngày 17/05: Orebro SK vs Oergryte

Văn Hải

