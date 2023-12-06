Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 07/12 và rạng sáng 08/12

Cần biếtThứ Tư, 06/12/2023 17:39:02 +07:00

(VTC News) - Cập nhật lịch thể thao hôm nay 07/12 và rạng sáng 08/12 của các giải đấu Premier League, Ligue 1, VĐQG Saudi Arabia, Cúp QG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ, VĐQG Iran,...

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 07/12 và rạng sáng 08/12 được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.

Lịch thi đấu Premier League

- Ngày 08/12 - 02h30: Everton vs Newcastle

- Ngày 08/12 - 03h15: Tottenham vs West Ham

Everton chạm trán Newcastle tại Premier League

Everton chạm trán Newcastle tại Premier League

Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1

- Ngày 08/12 - 02h30: Brest vs Strasbourg 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Saudi Arabia 

- Ngày 07/12 - 22h00: Al Hazm vs Al Fateh FC 

- Ngày 07/12 - 22h00: Damac FC vs Al Ittihad 

- Ngày 08/12 - 01h00: Al Shabab vs Al Ettifaq 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ

- Ngày 07/12 - 17h00: Manisa FK vs Kastamonuspor 1966

- Ngày 07/12 - 17h00: Sivasspor vs Arnavutkoy Belediyespor

- Ngày 07/12 - 19h00: Gaziantep FK vs Etimesgut Belediyespor

- Ngày 07/12 - 21h00: Ankaragucu vs Iskenderun FK

- Ngày 07/12 - 23h00: Rizespor vs 1928 Bucaspor

- Ngày 08/12 - 01h00: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Sanliurfaspor

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Iran 

- Ngày 07/12 - 18h30: Gol Gohar vs Tractor FC 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Ấn Độ 

- Ngày 07/12 - 21h30: Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Bulgaria 

- Ngày 07/12 - 19h30: CSKA 1948 vs Beroe 

- Ngày 07/12 - 22h30: Etar vs Botev Plovdiv 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Ukraine

- Ngày 07/12 - 17h00: Polissya Zhytomyr U19 vs SC Dnipro-1 U19

- Ngày 07/12 - 20h00: Dynamo Kyiv vs Metalist 1925

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Slovenia 

- Ngày 07/12 - 21h00: Mura vs Rogaska 

- Ngày 07/12 - 23h30: Olimpija Ljubljana vs NK Bravo 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Ba Lan 

- Ngày 07/12 - 18h00: Carina Gubin vs Piast Gliwice 

- Ngày 08/12 - 00h00: Wisla Krakow vs Stal Rzeszow 

- Ngày 08/12 - 03h00: Arka Gdynia vs Lech Poznan 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Hà Lan 

- Ngày 08/12 - 00h45: PSV vs SC Heerenveen 

- Ngày 08/12 - 03h00: Feyenoord vs FC Volendam 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Bỉ 

- Ngày 08/12 - 02h00: SK Beveren vs Union St.Gilloise 

- Ngày 08/12 - 02h30: Anderlecht vs Standard Liege 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp Nhà Vua Tây Ban Nha 

- Ngày 08/12 - 01h00: Arandina CF vs Cadiz 

- Ngày 08/12 - 02h00: Melilla vs Eibar 

- Ngày 08/12 - 02h00: Racing de Ferrol vs Leganes 

- Ngày 08/12 - 02h00: Linares Deportivo vs Elche 

- Ngày 08/12 - 03h00: CD Cayon vs Athletic Club 

- Ngày 08/12 - 03h00: Sestao vs Celta Vigo 

- Ngày 08/12 - 03h00: Orihuela vs Girona 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Colombia

- Ngày 08/12 - 06h00: Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Mexico 

- Ngày 08/12 - 10h00: Pumas vs Tigres

Văn Hải
Bình luận
vtc.vn