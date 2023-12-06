Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 07/12 và rạng sáng 08/12

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 07/12 và rạng sáng 08/12 được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.
Lịch thi đấu Premier League
- Ngày 08/12 - 02h30: Everton vs Newcastle
- Ngày 08/12 - 03h15: Tottenham vs West Ham
Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1
- Ngày 08/12 - 02h30: Brest vs Strasbourg
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Saudi Arabia
- Ngày 07/12 - 22h00: Al Hazm vs Al Fateh FC
- Ngày 07/12 - 22h00: Damac FC vs Al Ittihad
- Ngày 08/12 - 01h00: Al Shabab vs Al Ettifaq
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ
- Ngày 07/12 - 17h00: Manisa FK vs Kastamonuspor 1966
- Ngày 07/12 - 17h00: Sivasspor vs Arnavutkoy Belediyespor
- Ngày 07/12 - 19h00: Gaziantep FK vs Etimesgut Belediyespor
- Ngày 07/12 - 21h00: Ankaragucu vs Iskenderun FK
- Ngày 07/12 - 23h00: Rizespor vs 1928 Bucaspor
- Ngày 08/12 - 01h00: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Sanliurfaspor
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Iran
- Ngày 07/12 - 18h30: Gol Gohar vs Tractor FC
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Ấn Độ
- Ngày 07/12 - 21h30: Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin FC
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Bulgaria
- Ngày 07/12 - 19h30: CSKA 1948 vs Beroe
- Ngày 07/12 - 22h30: Etar vs Botev Plovdiv
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Ukraine
- Ngày 07/12 - 17h00: Polissya Zhytomyr U19 vs SC Dnipro-1 U19
- Ngày 07/12 - 20h00: Dynamo Kyiv vs Metalist 1925
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Slovenia
- Ngày 07/12 - 21h00: Mura vs Rogaska
- Ngày 07/12 - 23h30: Olimpija Ljubljana vs NK Bravo
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Ba Lan
- Ngày 07/12 - 18h00: Carina Gubin vs Piast Gliwice
- Ngày 08/12 - 00h00: Wisla Krakow vs Stal Rzeszow
- Ngày 08/12 - 03h00: Arka Gdynia vs Lech Poznan
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Hà Lan
- Ngày 08/12 - 00h45: PSV vs SC Heerenveen
- Ngày 08/12 - 03h00: Feyenoord vs FC Volendam
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Bỉ
- Ngày 08/12 - 02h00: SK Beveren vs Union St.Gilloise
- Ngày 08/12 - 02h30: Anderlecht vs Standard Liege
Lịch thi đấu Cúp Nhà Vua Tây Ban Nha
- Ngày 08/12 - 01h00: Arandina CF vs Cadiz
- Ngày 08/12 - 02h00: Melilla vs Eibar
- Ngày 08/12 - 02h00: Racing de Ferrol vs Leganes
- Ngày 08/12 - 02h00: Linares Deportivo vs Elche
- Ngày 08/12 - 03h00: CD Cayon vs Athletic Club
- Ngày 08/12 - 03h00: Sestao vs Celta Vigo
- Ngày 08/12 - 03h00: Orihuela vs Girona
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Colombia
- Ngày 08/12 - 06h00: Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Mexico
- Ngày 08/12 - 10h00: Pumas vs Tigres
