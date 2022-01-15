Lịch bóng đá hôm nay 15/1: Man City đại chiến Chelsea

Premier League
15/01 19:30 Man City - Chelsea
15/01 22:00 Burnley - Leicester
15/01 22:00 Newcastle - Watford
15/01 22:00 Norwich - Everton
15/01 22:00 Wolves - Southampton
16/01 00:30 Aston Villa – MU
Copa del Rey
15/01 22:00 Mallorca - Espanyol
16/01 00:30 Girona - Rayo Vallecano
16/01 00:30 Sporting Gijon - Cadiz
16/01 03:30 Betis – Sevilla
Bundesliga
15/01 21:30 FC Koln - Bayern Munich
15/01 21:30 Union Berlin - Hoffenheim
15/01 21:30 Mainz 05 - Bochum
15/01 21:30 Stuttgart - Leipzig
15/01 21:30 Wolfsburg - Hertha Berlin
16/01 00:30 Gladbach – Leverkusen
Serie A
15/01 21:00 Sampdoria - Torino
16/01 00:00 Salernitana - Lazio
16/01 02:45 Juventus - Udinese
Ligue 1
15/01 23:00 St.Etienne - Lens
16/01 03:00 PSG – Brest
AFCON 2021
15/01 23:00 Nigeria - Sudan
16/01 02:00 Guinea Bissau - Ai Cập
