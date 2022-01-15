  • Zalo

Lịch bóng đá hôm nay 15/1: Man City đại chiến Chelsea

Bóng đá AnhThứ Bảy, 15/01/2022 08:03:07 +07:00
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay (15/1) và rạng sáng mai (16/1) của Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Copa del Rey và AFCON 2021 được cập nhật liên tục.

Premier League

15/01 19:30        Man City - Chelsea                         

15/01 22:00        Burnley - Leicester

15/01 22:00        Newcastle - Watford

15/01 22:00        Norwich - Everton           

15/01 22:00        Wolves - Southampton 

16/01 00:30        Aston Villa – MU

Copa del Rey

15/01 22:00        Mallorca - Espanyol

16/01 00:30        Girona - Rayo Vallecano

16/01 00:30        Sporting Gijon - Cadiz

16/01 03:30        Betis – Sevilla

Bundesliga

15/01 21:30        FC Koln - Bayern Munich

15/01 21:30        Union Berlin - Hoffenheim

15/01 21:30        Mainz 05 - Bochum

15/01 21:30        Stuttgart - Leipzig

15/01 21:30        Wolfsburg - Hertha Berlin

16/01 00:30        Gladbach – Leverkusen

Serie A

15/01 21:00        Sampdoria - Torino

16/01 00:00        Salernitana - Lazio

16/01 02:45        Juventus - Udinese

Ligue 1

15/01 23:00        St.Etienne - Lens              

16/01 03:00        PSG – Brest

AFCON 2021

15/01 23:00        Nigeria - Sudan

16/01 02:00        Guinea Bissau - Ai Cập

