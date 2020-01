Phân biệt các dạng đúng của 'have'

1. When I was a child I______a bicycle.

a) didn’t have

b) hadn’t

c) hadn’t got

2. You’ve been tidying up,______

a) haven’t you

b) aren’t you

c) don’t you?

3._____to do it now? Can’t I do it later?

a) Have I

b) I’ve to

c) Do I have

4. I_____much time today, can we meet tomorrow?

a) not have

b) haven’t got

c) ’m not having

5. She can’t talk now. She_____a shower.

a) has

b) 's

c) 's having

6. They_____a big house in the suburbs.

a) got

b) ’ve

c) have

7. How long have you_____ your house by the beach?

a) been having

b) had

c) got

8. You had to call me earlier,____

a) mustn’t you

b) didn’t you

c) hadn’t you?

9. It was dangerous. We might_____had an accident.

a) been

b) had

c) have

10. The room looks so nice because I_____redecorated last week.

a) did

b) ’ve

c) had

>>> Đáp án